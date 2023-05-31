Library hosts book sale

Final preparations for unique Aston Martin's 200mph run more than 40 years after being built
A book sale is being arranged by the Friends of Bridgnorth Library at the weekend.
The sale, which takes place at the Listley Street library between 2pm and 5pm on Friday, June 2 and between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday June 3.
Emma Spenser, branch manager at Bridgnorth Library and Visitor Information Point said: "Come along and bag a bargain. We also have a selection of jigsaws for sale too."
She added that there will be tea, coffee and cake available on Saturday.