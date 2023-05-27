Lineside fire causes 'no impact' to services on Severn Valley Railway

Firefighters were called to Eardington bank, near Eardington Halt (pictured) on the Severn Valley Railway

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Eardington, near Bridgnorth, at around 2pm after receiving reports of a fire on the embankment.

One fire appliance including the Incident Support Unit was mobilised from Bridgnorth.

A spokesperson from Severn Valley Railway said: "It was on Eardington Bank, the fire service attended and it was dealt with.

"There hasn't been an impact on services at all but we did start the day with a red alert so the team were aware of this."

The fire measured approximately 200 square meters of grass.