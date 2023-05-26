Tree next to busy road is cut down in its prime leaving residents and police bemused

The tree illegally felled

The tree on the A448 Comberton Hill in Kidderminster was felled, without permission, in broad daylight on Thursday. It appears to have been cut down with a chainsaw.

West Mercia Police is now investigating the illegal felling and has urged the public to get in touch if they saw what happened.

The substantial tree on the pavement outside the Dixy Chicken fast food premises was attacked at about 1.48pm, police say.

Photos issued by the police show the tree, in full leaf, laying on the pavement by the pelican crossing. It had been part of the street scene for many years.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the offender involved. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened?