100-year-old gramophone comes complete with unplayed vinyl records from the 1920s in Shropshire sale

Wind up gramophone and 1920s records at Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth. In Picture: John Ridgeway

Not only that but the wind-up Mello D Maker comes complete with its original records and is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth.

Old Mill owner John Ridgway said it is made of mahogany and is one of the finest antique record players they have seen.

Mr Ridgway said: “This is a lovely old gramophone in superb condition, it would be a great addition to any home and extremely useful for a 1920s summer party!

“It is made of mahogany and certainly one of the finest antique record players we have seen here at the Old Mill.”

A spokesperson for the Old Mill added: "If you are planning any parties this summer and fancy organising something a little bit different then this 1920s gramophone could be for you!

"The wind-up Mello D Maker, complete with original records, is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Bridgnorth and is in perfect working order."

Another surprise for the next owner of the player is that the records have not been played.

The Mello D Maker is priced at £145 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.