Volunteers splash a few finishing touches to town's outdoor pool

Highley's heated pool opens on Saturday

The 25-metre, four-lane pool at the Halo Severn Centre in Highley, Bridgnorth is opening for the summer on Saturday May 27.

But the community pool would be unable to start the season without a team of volunteers who helped bring the open-air pool back up to standards.

The group spent last weekend pressure washing, painting, sanding down railings, weeding, grass cutting and cleaning.

Thanking their volunteers, Halo, which runs the heated pool, said they wanted to "extend a heartfelt thank you" to all its volunteers.

Thanking the team on Facebook, the social enterprise said: "Your dedication and hard work truly made a difference!

"Your efforts have undoubtedly transformed our pool area into a clean and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. We couldn't have done it without you.

"Once again, a massive thank you to each and every volunteer who contributed their time, energy, and enthusiasm to make the Severn Centre a better place for our community.