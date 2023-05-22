RAF veterans wanted for 40s weekend

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Organisers of a 40s themed-weekend say they are seeking veterans from RAF Bridgnorth.

The 40s weekend takes place in July
The 40s weekend takes place in July

The 1940's Weekender on July 15-16 is being held at the former RAF Bobbington, now known as Halfpenny Green Airport in Stourbridge.

The event is set to feature period trade stalls, numerous re-enactment groups, military vehicles, interviews and live history talks as well as a 1940’s hangar dance on the Saturday night.

Organiser Kevin Taylor said: "We've been in touch with the Friends of Stanmore Country Park to see if we can identify any remaining Veterans from RAF Bridgnorth, or relatives who may have some wartime stories and the like, to come and join us."

Anybody interested in attending or who wish to buy tickets for the event, which costs £10 for adults or £5 for children 5-15 and over the 65s, visit the organiser's website dangeroussheep.com

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News