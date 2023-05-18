Residents lovin' it as Bridgnorth McDonald's plan receives McFlurry of support

The application to bring the fast-food giant to Chartwell Business Park in Bridgnorth has now received 357 comments - including 347 in support.

The plans, which would also see the town get its first ever Starbucks, would bring around 135 jobs to the area, according to the applicants.

Many of the comments arrived between May 1 and May 3, and include very similar wording. Supporters insist the jobs would benefit the town, and it would stop people heading to other towns to get a McDonald's.

Brian Head said: "I am writing to register my support for the proposed McDonald’s and Starbucks drive-thrus on Chartwell Business Park off Stourbridge Road, in Bridgnorth.

"I support this application because a new Starbucks and McDonald’s in Bridgnorth would reduce car journeys to their establishments in neighbouring towns, reducing local vehicle journeys."

"A new McDonald’s and Starbucks at this location would benefit Bridgnorth and I hope that Shropshire Council is able to support this application."

Clair Cains added: "I support this application because a new McDonald’s and Starbucks would create over 150 much-needed jobs for people in the local community, as well as further opportunities in construction and the supply chain.

Previously, concerns have been raised that having a McDonald's in Bridgnorth would attract too many "boy racers" and there would be lots of rubbish left behind.

However, others suggest Bridgnorth could become a "ghost town" if such developments are not embraced.