Preparations well in hand for bumper Bridgnorth Carnival day

Bridgnorth's Carnival Committee can't wait for the return of this year's event.

Bridgnorth Carnival Committee, led by chairman James Gittins, organised a successful return for the event last summer, after an extended hiatus.

Mr Gittins said the organisers were still overwhelmed at the community's response to last year's event, and are looking forward to this month's celebration, on Sunday, May 28.

The event, which will feature the usual spectacular procession, also includes a host of family activities on the Severn Park, before live music takes over into the evening.

The procession, which will be led by the pipes and drums of the Royal Welch Fusiliers, starts from Bridgnorth Livestock Market at noon, and makes its way through the town, including High Street, where crowds are expected to follow the floats down to the Severn Park, for activities to start around 1.30pm.

An afternoon of family entertainment will be on offer, including performances from a medieval re-enactment group, as well as a host of stalls and activities.

Live music then takes place from 5pm to 10pm – with local band Audio Thieves kicking off proceedings.

Mr Gittins said they were looking forward the event's return – with fingers crossed that the weather will be good.

He said: "Last year we were not sure what to expect, it was our first year and we were just shocked, in awe, when we got to the top of the high street and saw it full of people, and the support we have had from the town and traders has been fantastic.

"We are really looking forward to the event, it is great to get the community together and the weather forecast is set to be nice and warm, which will be great. If it is as good as last year everyone is in for a fantastic day."

The procession route will be as follows: Floats will leave the livestock market at 12pm, then travel via Wenlock Road, Church Lane, Racecourse Drive, Sydney Cottage Drive, and Victoria Road where it will meet up with the walking procession.

It will then proceed to Salop Street, Whitburn Street, High Street, West Castle Street, New Road, Low Town, and on to Severn Park.