Bridgnorth's new mayor picks Gateway Club as chosen charity

The new mayor of Bridgnorth Rachel Connolly

Rachel Connolly took over from Karen Sawbridge as the market town's new mayor for 2023/24 on Tuesday night.

Councillor Connolly, who is a member of the Labour Party and has worked as a medical receptionist in the town as well as a booking clerk at St Leonard's Hall, took on the role at the town council's annual mayor making ceremony.

Thanking the guests at the ceremony, Councillor Connolly told the audience at College House on Tuesday night: "I am privileged to be elected mayor in the town that I grew up in, I feel enormous pride that some of my old school friends are here tonight, and I am looking forward to the honour of representing this community.

"We have so many wonderful volunteers, organisations and community groups and I am looking forward to meeting as many as I can this year.

"This wonderful town of Bridgnorth is the place whereas a child I felt truly happy and safe, it is steeped in history and where I am proud to call not only my home but also the home of my family.

"Bridgnorth is a place of unique character and great historical significance, all set in one of the most beautiful counties, this includes the historic building we are in tonight, Bridgnorth Town Hall, and is one example of the amazing aspects this town has to offer.

"There are a number of thanks I wish to express this evening; my parents who are watching this via live stream in the Castle Hall, thank you; to my family who have supported me in becoming the councillor I am today, thank you; to those councillors who have elected me as the town mayor, thank you and also the retiring mayor, Councillor Karen Sawbridge, for all her hard work and dedication in the last 12 months.

"I know Karen has met with so many people in this wonderful community over the past year and has been an inspiration as ambassador for grass roots rugby in the town, which saw her receive a British Empire Medal and then the honour of attending the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. Thank you, Karen."

Councillor Connolly added that as mayor she would be supporting the Gateway Club as her chosen charity for her year in office.

She said: "As your new town mayor, I have chosen the mayor’s charity for this year to be Bridgnorth Gateway Club, who provide recreational services for people with learning disabilities. This is a much-valued charity within our town.

"The town, community and town council have seen many changes and challenges over the past few years. The town council will continue to strive to provide the very best for the residents of Bridgnorth through hard work and dedication.