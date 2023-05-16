Photo: Tony Norgrove

Roadworks are currently in place on Listley Street, just outside of Frank Childs & Son Ltd, where National Grid is carrying out work for a 'new service connection' between Monday and Wednesday.

Listley Street is only a two-way street to allow access to and from the Listley Street Car Park, but beyond that it is a one-way system leading from the High Street.

The roadworks on Tuesday morning

The traffic light was pictured facing towards Bridgnorth Library and Listley Street Car park.

It has now been removed while work continues.