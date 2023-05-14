Firefighters rescue child stuck in mud at Severn Valley Country Park

Severn Valley Country Park – a Green Flag park

It happened at Severn Valley Country Park in Highley on Saturday at about 6pm with crews from Cleobury Mortimer called to the scene.

Crews used a short extension ladder to release the child.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 17:58 on Saturday, May, 13, SFRS fire control received a call reporting a fire classified as SSC Urgent in Highley.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer.

"One child stuck waist high in muddy ground. Crews used short extension ladder to to release the child.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called after a person became stuck in a lift.

It happened in Lowe Court, High Street in Wellington at about 6.30pm on Saturday.