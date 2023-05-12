Notification Settings

New Bridgnorth mayor to take over next week

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorth

Bridgnorth is to get a new mayor next week.

Councillor Rachel Connolly will be Bridgnorth Mayor in the next municipal year
Councillor Rachel Connolly is to take over the chains of office at Bridgnorth Town Council at the annual mayor making ceremony on Tuesday.

Currently deputy mayor, she will replace Councillor Karen Sawbridge, who has served her term.

Councillor Sawbridge, who received a BEM in 2022 for services to grassroots football due to her patronage of Bridgnorth Rugby Football Club, ended her mayoral term on a high after attending the King's coronation last week.

She was among over 450 BEM recipients to have been invited to the event by King Charles III.

However, she said Bridgnorth Town Council will be in good hands when Councillor Connolly takes over at the ceremony at College House next week.

"Rachel will do an amazing job. She is very much a people person," said Councillor Sawbridge.

Councillor Connolly, who is a member of the Labour Party, has worked as a medical receptionist in the town as well as a booking clerk at St Leonard's Hall.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

