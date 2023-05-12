Nurses talk to children in primary school to mark International Nurses Day

Children at St Johns with the nurses

International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

During the assembly, the children heard from team members as they shared what it means to be a nurse, key tips and advice on how to become a nurse along with funny anecdotes from their careers so far – much to the amusement of the children.

They said the visit was with the hope of inspiring the next generation of nurses.

Richard Allman-Evitts, Senior Nurse Virtual Ward said: "We hope to inspire the next generation of nurses, and to show local children how they can be the nurses of the future. It's a real pleasure and a privilege for our team to have the opportunity to visit local schools and to talk with children about the role our nurses play in taking care of their local community."

Joining Richard at the assembly were his colleagues, Mark Goodfellow, Nurse and Clinical Digital Lead and Stacey Leese - Student Nurse.

Following their inspirational talk the floor was then given over to the children who had the opportunity to ask the team a range of questions the pupils had organised with their teachers prior to the visit assembly.

Mrs Jessica Buzzing, Head Teacher at St. John’s Catholic Primary said: