Tennis club to serve up an open day in its 99th year

Claverley Tennis Club's open day in 2020 where the late Norah Glass, the club's longest standing member who sadly died earlier this year aged 92, cut the ribbon.

Claverley Tennis Club was formed in the summer of 1924 when the land was given in trust to the village by a resident for the physical benefit of the villagers.

Club secretary, Karen Rouwenhorst, says after 99 years the club is still going strong.

She said: "We have at the moment 105 members and a strong junior membership.

"Next year will be the big year. At the moment we are settling in out new leadership team and have arranged the open day in June as we want to attract new members, including junior members."

She said the club is not just aimed at villagers in Claverley as they have members from across Shropshire.

"It i s agreat place for community to meet. We offer a lot of free coaching to get people down, to enjoy the sport and enjoy the company.

"Next year, what we plan on doing is talking to all organisations in the village about how to celebrate the centenary as the tennis club has been a constant in the village so we want it to be very much a community celebration."

The open day takes place on June 1 at the Church Street tennis club and comes three years after the club underwent a refit, where the two courts were resurfaced and brand new LED lights were installed.

Food and drink will be available together with free coaching.