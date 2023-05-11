Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Holiday chalet fires near Bridgnorth being treated as arson

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two holiday chalets were deliberately set alight in a blaze near Bridgnorth on Wednesday night, the fire service has said.

Crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer attended the blaze in Highley near Bridgnorth
Crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer attended the blaze in Highley near Bridgnorth

Firefighters had to use water from a nearby pool to fight the blaze that had gripped two log cabins in Highley.

It happened on Woodhill Road at 6.20pm with crews scrambled from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

While nobody was injured in the blaze, the fire service is now treating the incident as arson, SFRS has confirmed.

Confirming the blaze as arson, SFRS tweeted on Thursday: "Fire Investigation called out has confirmed deliberate ignition. If you have any information call @BridgnorthCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111."

The blaze was brought under control on Thursday night around 7.20pm after crews used two water jets, breathing apparatus, and three light portable pumps to syphon water from nearby pool to extinguish the fire.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News