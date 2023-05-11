Holiday chalet fires near Bridgnorth being treated as arson

Crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer attended the blaze in Highley near Bridgnorth

Firefighters had to use water from a nearby pool to fight the blaze that had gripped two log cabins in Highley.

It happened on Woodhill Road at 6.20pm with crews scrambled from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

While nobody was injured in the blaze, the fire service is now treating the incident as arson, SFRS has confirmed.

Confirming the blaze as arson, SFRS tweeted on Thursday: "Fire Investigation called out has confirmed deliberate ignition. If you have any information call @BridgnorthCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111."