Full list of road closures in Shropshire this week

Below is a full list of motorway and A-road closures to look out for, with notes from National Highways:
A5, from 8am May 9 to 6pm May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Wolfshead to Felton Butler, Ring management on wolfshead roundabout leading to lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
A49, from 10am to 2pm on May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Onibury Level Crossing, Stop and Go on behalf of Network Rail.
A5, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both directions Preston boats to Dobbies roundabout, lane closure with switching and ring management at Emstry roundabound, for new signage erection.
A5, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Wolfshead roundabout to Felton Butler roundabout, carriageway closure for drainage works.
A458, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Ford Village to Preston Montford, multiway traffic signals for electrical works.
A5, from 9am May 11 to 4pm May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Five Crosses roundabout to Whittington roundabout, diversion route for an off network closure.
A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 north of Woofferton near Park Lane, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.
A5, from 9pm May 11 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions from M54 jct seven to Preston Boats roundabout, Lane and carriageway closure for drainage and soft estate works.
A5, from 9.30am May 15 to 4pm June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions A5/B5009, junction to Gledrid Roundabout, -diversion for local highways authority works.
A5, from 8pm May 15 to 6am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to Emstrey Island including the A49, carriageway closure with lane closures for drainage works.
M54, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions Between M6, junction 10A to M54, junction 7, lane closure with switching for drainage works.
A458, from 9.30am May 16 to 4pm June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Woodcote roundabout to A483T Llyn Coed-Y-Dinas Roundabout, diversion route for an off network closure.
A5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions M54, junction 7 to A5 Welsh Border, Lane closures with switching for horticulture (cutting and planting).
A458, from 8am to 5pm on May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 Wattlesborough Heath near to Pecknall Lane, Two Way signals on behalf of National Grid.
A5, from 9.30am May 22 to 4pm June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Weeping Cross Island A458 to B4380 junction, diversion.
*National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.