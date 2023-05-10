Cliff Railway "in the dark" as to when it can reopen as further wall damage exposed

A third arch was revealed by contractors removing the ivy

The town council has said it is "pleased" with progress to repair the retaining wall around the funicular railway, which saw the attraction close on health and safety grounds in December and led to the redundancy of 14 of its 16 employees.

Since March, Telford-based contractors Garvey Developments have been peeling back the ivy covering the Victorian wall along Castle Walk, to examine and repair the wall.

While work on the section around the Cliff Railway is nearing completion, the contractors have uncovered further damage to a second section of the wall and even revealed a hidden Victoria arch in the stonework.

Malvern Tipping, owner of the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, said: "I am told that the work to the section of the Castle Walk retaining wall nearest to the Cliff Railway is proceeding well. Soon the contractors should be moving onto the next section where a third arch has been uncovered.

"None of us even knew that this third arch had existed due to the mass of ivy concealing it.

"That second section is in a worse state than the first section nearest to the Cliff Railway. The Cliff Railway office has now been told that it is anticipated that further sections will be a worse state still.

"The good news is that the work is proceeding and that the Town Council is now moving ahead with what needs to be done.

"However, we remain in the dark as to when the Cliff Railway will be able to re-open, the reason being that contractors may still need to use the Cliff Railway for access.

"We are trying to remain optimistic and are really looking forward to seeing the Cliff Railway back up and running once it is possible for it to do so."