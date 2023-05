SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

A crew from Hodnet responded to a 999 call to a fire at a house in Moreton Say, Market Drayton just after 9.30pm.

The crew used chimney rods a stirrup pump and a thermal imaging camera to check for temperatures on the open fire.

It was under control in half an hour.

Just before 7pm firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer were called out to a chimney fire in the town involving a log burner.