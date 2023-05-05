Notification Settings

Sewage seeps across supermarket car park

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Residents in a Shropshire market town have been holding their nose as they walk past a supermarket after sewage began seeping from the drains of a car park toilet block.

Sainbsury's in Bridgnorth
Residents near to Sainsbury's in Bridgnorth have taken to social media to complain about the smell.

One Facebook user said that shoppers were walking the sewage into the Whitburn Street store after it had seeped across the car park.

The post read: "Raw sewage is all over Sainsbury's car park again from their toilets - it's being walked back through the shop - everyone including pushchairs and wheelchairs are obviously walking through it and people getting into their cars. It stinks."

The sewage problem has occurred before. In August 2022, a number of residents complained to Shropshire Council about the issue, but were informed the toilet block was the supermarket's responsibility.

Sainsbury's has apologised for the inconvenience and say they were working hard to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the supermarket group said: “We’re aware of an issue with the drains in the car park at our Bridgnorth store.

"We are working hard to fix this as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

