Car crashes into house in Bridgnorth

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

Emergency services and an engineer were called out after a car crashed into a house in Bridgnorth this afternoon.

Bridgnorth Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Police, fire and ambulance crews were scrambled to Bramble Ridge at 12.39pm on Wednesday to reports of a crash.

One fire appliance was scrambled from the fire station at Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the land ambulance service and the police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said "one vehicle crashed into house". Crews made the area safe. No persons were reported as trapped.

It is understood that a saloon car reversed into the property and a structural engineer was sent to the scene to assess the damage.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 1.55pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked if they have more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

