Car crashes into house in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Police, fire and ambulance crews were scrambled to Bramble Ridge at 12.39pm on Wednesday to reports of a crash.

One fire appliance was scrambled from the fire station at Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the land ambulance service and the police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said "one vehicle crashed into house". Crews made the area safe. No persons were reported as trapped.

It is understood that a saloon car reversed into the property and a structural engineer was sent to the scene to assess the damage.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 1.55pm.