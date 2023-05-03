'No tax, no MOT' truck carried off on another lorry by police in Bridgnorth

Officers in Bridgnorth said a truck was allegedly being driven with no MOT and no tax on the highway.
A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "No MOT, no tax whilst being driven on the highway. The vehicle has been recovered."
A flatbed truck has been loaded up on another truck and 'recovered' by police.
