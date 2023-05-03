Notification Settings

'No tax, no MOT' truck carried off on another lorry by police in Bridgnorth

By David Tooley

A flatbed truck has been loaded up on another truck and 'recovered' by police.

Picture; Bridgnorth Police
Picture; Bridgnorth Police

Officers in Bridgnorth said a truck was allegedly being driven with no MOT and no tax on the highway.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "No MOT, no tax whilst being driven on the highway. The vehicle has been recovered."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

