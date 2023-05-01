Hundreds take to the streets for 56th annual Bridgnorth Walk

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR 01/05/202 Bridgnorth Walk and marathon. ...

Now in its 56th year, the walk takes place on May Day every year and has raised thousands of pounds for charity since it was first established in 1967.

It's a key event in the Bridgnorth calendar and well supported by locals and visitors – and this year was no exception.

Martin Allen, organiser and chair of the Bridgnorth Lions said: "Three or four weeks ago we were concerned about numbers, but the late entries have given a feel for the event.

"We are up to around 700 runners now. We did have adverse weather for the course, but the day has now turned out great for running and people set off with big smiles on their faces.

"Come 12 to one o' clock, there will be a different vibe in the town it will start to get busy and we can see the interactions from the community already and it's lovely to see."

At 10am this morning, 224 walkers set off at the sound of the klaxon for the 22-mile senior walk, as they were cheered on by friends and family.

Mayor of Bridgnorth, Karen Sawbridge stood at the sidelines to watch them set off.

She said: "One of the town councillors, Arley Chetter, is doing the walk this year and at the end he's having his hair cut off for charity too.

"His mum is bringing her scissors and the idea is that you can cut off a piece if you like, so long as you make a donation."

Karen went on to say that it's lovely to see the community come together in support of the event.

Down in Ditton Priors, 130 junior walkers and 280 entrants into the family walk set off from the village hall.

Marathon entries were at a record high this year too, with 35 taking part and 20 a piece for the metric marathon and walk.

It is expected that the metric marathon runners will start to come through the finish line at around 11.30am this morning, with a steady stream of people coming in after that.

Theresa Broome, manager of the MIND charity shop in Bridgnorth, is taking part in the 22-mile walk with her colleagues.