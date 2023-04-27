Goblet from the investiture of the King as Prince of Wales reaches antiques centre

The air-twist stem goblet is being sold at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town and centre owner John Ridgway says he has never seen one before.
“This beautiful goblet was manufactured by Stuart Crystal of Stourbridge to mark the investiture of Prince Charles in July 1969 and it is considered to be rare,” said John.
“I have never seen one before and it is timely that it has come into the Old Mill just before the Coronation.”
The goblet is on sale for £85 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Low Town, Bridgnorth is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm, including Coronation Day on May 6.
John has ensured that the antique's centre has a real Coronation feel to it with flags and red, white and blue everywhere.