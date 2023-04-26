Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Youths set for warning after being spotted knocking and kicking at doors

By Megan JonesBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A number of youths are set to receive a warning after reports of anti-social behaviour near Bridgnorth.

Officers say they have identified a number of youths after they were spotted knocking and kicking at doors on the Wenlock Rise estate in Tasley
Officers say they have identified a number of youths after they were spotted knocking and kicking at doors on the Wenlock Rise estate in Tasley

Officers from West Mercia say they have identified a number of youths after they were spotted knocking and kicking at doors on the Wenlock Rise estate in Tasley, near Bridgnorth.

They say between four and eight youths were spotted, and a number of them identified by witnesses.

In a neighbourhood alert, PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "We have sent details of a number of youths identified by witnesses as being involved in this unacceptable behaviour to our anti-social behaviour team based in Shrewsbury.

"Their parents will shortly be receiving an anti-social behaviour warning letter asking them to address the behaviour of their child. Hopefully this will have the desired effect."

Police will continue their patrols of the estate, on foot and in marked police vehicles.

They are asking residents to report anti-social behaviour online at westmercia.police.uk, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News