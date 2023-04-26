Youths set for warning after being spotted knocking and kicking at doors

Officers say they have identified a number of youths after they were spotted knocking and kicking at doors on the Wenlock Rise estate in Tasley

Officers from West Mercia say they have identified a number of youths after they were spotted knocking and kicking at doors on the Wenlock Rise estate in Tasley, near Bridgnorth.

They say between four and eight youths were spotted, and a number of them identified by witnesses.

In a neighbourhood alert, PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "We have sent details of a number of youths identified by witnesses as being involved in this unacceptable behaviour to our anti-social behaviour team based in Shrewsbury.

"Their parents will shortly be receiving an anti-social behaviour warning letter asking them to address the behaviour of their child. Hopefully this will have the desired effect."

Police will continue their patrols of the estate, on foot and in marked police vehicles.