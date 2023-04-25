Notification Settings

History of surgery explored at society meeting

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire historical society is to hear a talk on Victorian medicine and surgery.

The talk is on at the Red House
Albrighton and District Historical Society’s talk on Bank holiday Monday, May 1 is to be given by Robert Hodge and he will explore the period to explain how medicine and surgery changed at this time and what remained.

The Victorian era saw huge changes to both medicine and surgery. It was the period which witnessed the first basic antibiotics, surgery without the pain and fear of infection and major changes to public health.

Alongside these changes death was ever present due to disease that was beyond understanding at the time. This led to quack remedies and rather brutal surgery.

The talk is at The Red House on Albrighton High St and it starts at 7.30pm. All are welcome and it costs just £3 on the door.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

