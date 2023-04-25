History of surgery explored at society meeting

The talk is on at the Red House

Albrighton and District Historical Society’s talk on Bank holiday Monday, May 1 is to be given by Robert Hodge and he will explore the period to explain how medicine and surgery changed at this time and what remained.

The Victorian era saw huge changes to both medicine and surgery. It was the period which witnessed the first basic antibiotics, surgery without the pain and fear of infection and major changes to public health.

Alongside these changes death was ever present due to disease that was beyond understanding at the time. This led to quack remedies and rather brutal surgery.