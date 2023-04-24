Off-road bikers issued warnings over use of public roads

Officers from Bridgnorth shared the photo of their patrol of the 'green lanes'

Officers from Bridgnorth have issued a reminder to users of off-road bikes, following reports of the vehicles on public highways.

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown issued the warning in a neighbourhood alert on Sunday, April 23.

He said: "Following reports in the Quatt/Wootton area of off-road bikes the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out patrolling some of the B.O.A.Ts (Byway Open to All Traffic) in the area.

"It is illegal to ride off-road bikes on a public highway. It is also illegal to ride bikes (road or off-road) on private land unless you have permission to do so.

"Please be considerate to local residents and land owners."

BOATs, sometimes known as 'green lanes', are highways over which the public right of way is for vehicles and all other kinds of traffic, but which are used mainly as footpaths and bridleways.