Off-road bikers issued warnings over use of public roads

By Megan Jones

Police have issued warnings to off-road bikers after reports sparked patrols of country roads.

Officers from Bridgnorth shared the photo of their patrol of the 'green lanes'
Officers from Bridgnorth have issued a reminder to users of off-road bikes, following reports of the vehicles on public highways.

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown issued the warning in a neighbourhood alert on Sunday, April 23.

He said: "Following reports in the Quatt/Wootton area of off-road bikes the Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out patrolling some of the B.O.A.Ts (Byway Open to All Traffic) in the area.

"It is illegal to ride off-road bikes on a public highway. It is also illegal to ride bikes (road or off-road) on private land unless you have permission to do so.

"Please be considerate to local residents and land owners."

BOATs, sometimes known as 'green lanes', are highways over which the public right of way is for vehicles and all other kinds of traffic, but which are used mainly as footpaths and bridleways.

It is legal to drive on these lanes, but as they are public highways, off-road bikes are not permitted.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

