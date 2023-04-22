Pubs and restaurants warned after oil thieves strike at award-winning business

The Pheasant at Neenton

The Pheasant pub at Neenton has faced significant inconvenience after two men stole three 20-litre barrels of fresh cooking oil.

Head chef and co-director, Mark Harris, said the incident was not the first time the pub has been targeted in recent weeks, with thieves previously stealing barrels of used oil.

Mr Harris, who has been a chef for more than 25 years, said it had been the first time in his career he had seen criminals seeking out cooking oil.

He said the latest theft had taken place at around 7am on Friday, April 14, with two men seen taking the drums from the back yard of the pub and putting them into a car, which was believed to be a purple Citroen Picasso.

It is not the first time a county business has been targeted in recent months with oil thieves striking at a Cleobury Mortimer business earlier this year.

On that occasion 60 litres of used oil, and more from a heating store, was taken from Gauthama Authentic Thai in the town.

Mr Harris said they had been forced to put in extra security measures to prevent a repeat.

He said that while the cost of the theft was only around £100, it caused significant inconvenience for the business, which had to get fresh oil in at short notice.

He said: "It is the inconvenience of ordering that stock in. £100 is not the end of the world but it is just a massive inconvenience."

Mr Harris said they were still slightly puzzled as to why the thieves were targeting used oil.

He said: "I've been a chef for 26 years but this is a very recent thing.

"Oil prices went crazy probably nine months or so ago and it seemed to start then.

"I don't know what they are doing with the waste oil. Maybe turning it into red diesel, apparently that can be done."

He added: "We are just telling local pubs and restaurants to watch out, there are oil thieves about – something I never thought I would be saying."

The theft came after major recent success for the pub which was named Shropshire Pub of the Year earlier this month in awards run by Pub and Bar Magazine.