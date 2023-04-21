Notification Settings

Live Coronation screening planned for church hall

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A live screening of the King's Coronation is to take place at a Bridgnorth community centre, organisers have said.

St James' Hall, Bridgnorth
St James' Hall, Bridgnorth

The screening is to take place at St. James' Hall in the town, which will be open to the public from 10am on the day of hte coronation on Saturday, May 6.

The formal crowning of King Charles III takes place at 11am.

Liz Fisher, bookings manager at St. James' Hall on Lodge Lane, said: "We'll be offering at least coffee, tea and biscuits to all who'd like to come.

"Many of those who come to the café have memories of crowding into the front rooms of anyone who had a TV set to watch the late Queen Elizabeth's coronation, and feel they would like it to be a similar shared social occasion."

She added that while entrance will be free, as there was "limited capacity" those interested should call 01746 764059

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

