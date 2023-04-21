Live Coronation screening planned for church hall

St James' Hall, Bridgnorth

The screening is to take place at St. James' Hall in the town, which will be open to the public from 10am on the day of hte coronation on Saturday, May 6.

The formal crowning of King Charles III takes place at 11am.

Liz Fisher, bookings manager at St. James' Hall on Lodge Lane, said: "We'll be offering at least coffee, tea and biscuits to all who'd like to come.

"Many of those who come to the café have memories of crowding into the front rooms of anyone who had a TV set to watch the late Queen Elizabeth's coronation, and feel they would like it to be a similar shared social occasion."