Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tasmanian Wolves fan gets a dream ticket courtesy of mum's old school friends

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A 13-year-old Wolves fan who lives in Tasmania got to see her team play for the first time thanks to a Shropshire market town's football team.

Isla Walker with Anne Jonson at the Molineux on Saturday
Isla Walker with Anne Jonson at the Molineux on Saturday

Isla Walker was born Downunder after her Bridgnorth mother, Sally Walker, emigrated from Shropshire in 1995.

But the football-mad teen's mum had kept in touch with her old friends from Bridgnorth Endowed School, including Rob Woodcock, the current chairman of local football team the Bridgnorth Spartans.

He said: "When Sally got in touch we heard that Isla was massively into football and we were asked if she could train with the Spartans teams, and of course we said yes.

"But the Spartans have very close links to Wolves women too so we managed to get her some tickets to see a Wolves premiership game."

The teen was taken to Molineux on Saturday by Spartans Ambassador and former women's Wolves player, captain and manager Anne Johnson where she saw her beloved team beat Brentford 2-0.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News