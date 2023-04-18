Tasmanian Wolves fan gets a dream ticket courtesy of mum's old school friends

Isla Walker with Anne Jonson at the Molineux on Saturday

Isla Walker was born Downunder after her Bridgnorth mother, Sally Walker, emigrated from Shropshire in 1995.

But the football-mad teen's mum had kept in touch with her old friends from Bridgnorth Endowed School, including Rob Woodcock, the current chairman of local football team the Bridgnorth Spartans.

He said: "When Sally got in touch we heard that Isla was massively into football and we were asked if she could train with the Spartans teams, and of course we said yes.

"But the Spartans have very close links to Wolves women too so we managed to get her some tickets to see a Wolves premiership game."