Bridgnorth is in line for its first McDonald's and Starbucks after plans were lodged for the fast food and coffee giants at Chartwell Business Park.

Chartwell Development Limited, the applicant, says the two outlets would create a combined 135 jobs.

However, the plans have not gone down well with everyone.

One objector, Dr Mark Lambert, said: "Having lived near a McDonald's restaurant previously, I believe that this development will negatively impact on nearby residents.

"In my experience, McDonald's restaurants attract large numbers of 'boy racers' congregating late into the night, constantly revving their engines, and the sound of their loud exhausts travels a very, very long way.

"McDonald's customers also leave large quantities of rubbish in the vicinity and surrounding areas.

"It is also my experience that McDonald's is not particularly interested in addressing these issues or the antisocial behaviour of their customers in general."

However, Chartwell Development Limited insists the development "will not negatively impact" neighbouring occupiers.

In a design and access statement, the firm said: "It is noted that there are no sensitive uses, such as residential dwellings, located in close proximity to the application site that the proposal might have the potential to impact upon. Indeed, the closest neighbouring resident is located on College Court approximately 200m to the northwest of the proposed restaurant.

"This intervening distance, and the presence of other sources of noise and odour (including a household waste transfer facility) between the dwelling and the application site, indicates that the impact of the proposal on the closest resident is more than likely to be negligible."

Both the McDonald's and Starbucks would have drive-thru facilities and a combined 66 parking spaces. Neither of the chains currently have a presence in Bridgnorth.

Chartwell Development Limited considered the Smithfield car park site near Sainsbury's as well as other town centre options, but the business park off Stourbridge Road was considered the most viable option.

There would be around 120 jobs created at McDonald's, including 45 full-time and 75 part-time roles. At Starbucks, there would be 15 jobs created - eight full-time and seven part-time.