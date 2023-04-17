Bridgnorth's coronation plans are unveiled

St Mary Magdalene Church in the town will be holding a service on Sunday May 7 to mark the regal occasion.
The British Ironwork Centre at Oswestry has designed and made a plaque that will be installed on a civic building in Bridgnorth and unveiled by the mayor at midday on the Sunday.
There will also be a Coronation tea party. The event on Saturday May 13 at Low Town Community Hall is free to attend and is aimed at residents aged 55 and over.
Those wishing to go to the tea party should contact Bridgnorth Town Council on 01746 762231 or info@bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk