Hundreds sign up to Bridgnorth Walk as starting gun just weeks away

The Lions with the Bridgnorth Walk mascot Lenny the Lion

The walk, which takes place on May 1 under the theme Spring into Summer, raises thousands for local charity each year

Established in 1967, the walk has been organised by the Bridgnorth Lions since 2017, and the fundraising group is using this year's event to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

Last year, more than 800 runners and walkers took part, raising £80,000 for charity as they took on the various walks.

The full course, including the route up Brown Clee, is 21.5 miles and starts at 10.00am in Bridgnorth High St, although there is also a marathon event for the more serious runner.

So far, 300 people have entered one of the walks but entrants are down 10 per cent compared to the number of people who had put their name down by this time last year, organisers have said.

Martin Allen from the Bridgnorth Lions said it was not too late for poeple to sign up as organisers will still take entrants on the day.

He said: “ What could be a better way to start May with a 'Spring into Summer' and joining this great event.

"Whether you are doing it for yourself or for others, it’s a great event so sign up to so join today.

"Even if you get out of bed on the day of the event and fancy it, we take entries on the day so never too late."