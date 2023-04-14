More misery for Bridgnorth motorists as bypass now having emergency works

Temporary lights are in place on the Bridgnorth bypass

Emergency works have begun on the a major Shropshire bypass.

National Grid are carrying out emergency works to repair a cable fault on A458 Bridgnorth Bypass to the south of the town.

Shropshire Council, who authorised the works, which began on Friday, said repairs are set to take up to five days but National Grid will be working as quickly as possible, including through the night and over the weekend.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while work is carried out.

However, the authority has pointed out that with Cadent Gas carrying out gas main renewal works on Bridge Street in Bridgnorth, there may be disruption to journeys in the surrounding areas.

A series of lane closures are being scheduled on Bridgnorth bridge by the gas company while contractors conduct engineering works to push through a new pipe along its length.