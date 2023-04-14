Garden centres plan coronation activities

The garden centres are holdinga 'Bake Off' style competition

Bridgnorth Garden Centre and Albrighton Garden Centre are using local residents if they know a group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond through trying times.

In honour of the King’s Coronation, the two centres, which are part of the British Garden Centres group, are donating ‘Accolade’ trees from their stores to be planted by the winner and celebrated by the local areas as they watch the "Coronation CelebraTree" grow year after year.

Groups can be nominated via the British Gardens Centres website and entries close on the April 27 with the winner announced on April 30.

The two garden centres are also children and local schools to take part in cake making competition.

From Union Jack designs to a cake version of Windsor Castle, the garden centres say they want to see what young bakers can dream up for this moment in history.

The competition will close on the 3rd of May with the winner receiving an incredible gardening and baking-themed hamper, as well as a £100 British Garden Centres Gift Card.

Steph Woolley, Manager of Bridgnorth Garden Centre said: “We want to bring the community together for our new King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"CelebraTree will recognise the hard-working groups and individuals that make our community what it is, as well as planting a tree which will benefit future generations. And what is a coronation party without cake? We can’t wait to see children’s designs and bring them to life, creating a cake worthy of a place in the Bake-Off final.”