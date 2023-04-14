Former Bridgnorth pub landlord dies aged 81

David Bronwing has died aged 81

David Browning called time as publican of the River and Rail Country Inn, in Hampton Loade, in January 2014, to spend more time with his family in Australia.

The 81-year-old spent the last years of his life travelling and visiting family and friends in Australia, New Zealand, Spain and France.

However, the former pub landlord died "peacefully but suddenly" last week after suffering a heart attack in his Hampton Loade home.

Daughter, Juliet Browning, said her father had "really enjoyed the pleasures of life on the punters' side of the bar after retiring."

She added: "While he died suddenly, we don't want anybody to feel too sad because dad really packed it all in during the last nine years of his life.

"He followed his dreams and spent the time travelling and visiting family and friends. He lived a really good, full life after retiring."

She added that her sister, Melissa, and David's three grandchildren where pleased he had retired when he did so they could enjoy the last years of the former publican's life away from the bar.

Mr Browning's funeral is to be held on Monday, April 24 at 10.30am at Wyre Forest Crematorium in Stourport on Severn.