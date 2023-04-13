Town's manufacturer plans to invest in community garden

Bridgnorth Aluminium MD Simon MacVicker.

Bridgnorth Aluminium, which employs around 450 people in the market town, is planning to turn the site of a former foundry into a "beautiful and tranquil" garden.

The company says it came up with the idea after being asked to do something to remember the Duke of Edinburgh following his death by the owners of its group who have a long-standing connection with the Greek royal family.

Prince Philip, who died in 2021, was originally born in Corfu.

As a commemoration to the late Duke and subsequently the Queen following her death last year, as well as to put "something back into the community" the metals manufacturer wants to turn the Hazeldine foundry site in the town into a community garden.

The site is where 18th century engineer Richard Trevithick built his first-fee paying steam locomotive, and currently belongs to Bridgnorth Town Council.

In a letter, proposing the idea to the town council, Managing Director of Bridgnorth Aluminium, Simon Macvicker, said: "We hope the garden will be a beautiful and tranquil place, full of interesting plants and sensory elements, and with an educational and commemorative element celebrating the life of HRH Prince Philip and the late Queen."

The town council is to discuss the plans at its next meeting on April 18, and if it has their backing it will then be sent to Shropshire Council for final approval.

Wendy Bowen, Executive Assistant at Bridgnorth Aluminium, said they are hoping the garden will be completed by the autumn.

She said: "We have been working on this idea since October last year and we have now found the ideal location.

"The idea is that the garden will be self-sufficient with lots of hardy plants. There will be seasonable vegetables that people from town can come and help themselves too.

"We will also have some Queen Elizabeth roses to remember both the Queen and Prince Philip.

"We have a lovely designer and are building some mosaics, including a circle for children to sit where they can come and learn about plants.

"We are looking at getting it finished by September or October and of course we will be holding an opening ceremony."