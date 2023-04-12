An artist's impression of the flats

Bridgnorth Housing Trust, the working name of the Bridgnorth General Municipal Charity, has lodged plans to build five one-bedroom properties on a patch of land between St Stephen's Place and the River Severn.

An artist's impression shows a contemporary design with balconies and large windows.

According to the application, the flats will be made available to beneficiaries of the charity on licence at "affordable" cost.

A design and access statement said: "These properties will be sustainable and energy efficient homes. The land to be developed is surrounded by many of the charity’s existing properties including the charity office and community meeting room.

"The proposed development is also considered to be well designed, will be of high quality construction and with no adverse impact on the surrounding suburban estate, highway network, neighbour amenities or protected species.

"The elevations of the scheme have taken the local design elements to produce a sympathetic building that will integrate successfully with the locality. The position and orientation of the proposed dwelling will result in a visual linkage with the existing buildings and will not stand out in prominent isolation when viewed from any distance.

"The site is visible from up and down the river and it is therefore essential that the apartments blend into the overall panorama when viewed from various points from the west. A considered palette of fenestration and facing materials reflecting those in the area is an important requirement.

"Working with the overall character of the site would preserve the general character and appearance of the buildings and the character and appearance of the adjacent conservation area.

"Consequently, the overall impact on the wider historic interest of the locality is minimal in this context."