Plans lodged for five-bed homes next to 'eyesore' village pub amid major revamp

Tom Park, from Landywood Estate, and Craig White of Darwyn Homes

An application has been submitted for three five-bedroom homes next to The Acton at Morville, formerly known as The Acton Arms.

The pub, near Bridgnorth, stood empty for four years before being bought by Darwyn Homes Ltd and Landywood Estates. Landywood will run the pub - which is being revamped inside and out ahead of opening in the coming weeks - while Darwyn will build the homes.

A design and access statement for the homes said: "The applicants' primary intention is to provide good quality and considered family dwellings that are coherent with the surrounding context.

"The proposed dwellings have been designed with modern family living requirements in mind, in order to provide high quality, lifetime homes for growing families.

An artist's impression of the homes at Morville

"The appearance of the proposal has been designed to reflect the applicants' aspirations for the site and the existing housing market within the area of Morville. The new dwellings are to be of a traditional style, construction and material palette, to repeat the surrounding architectural vernacular.

"The materials to be used on the new dwellings will be a mixture of brickwork and painted render, to tie in with the existing newer addition to the Acton Arms public house and the neighbouring properties to the north west and south east of the site. Utilising materials currently found within the site's immediate vicinity and found on surrounding properties will allow the development to sit comfortably within its context.

"The glazing style has been selected to allow a modern yet visually in-keeping appearance, with the top transom light mirroring the Acton Arms public house's traditional glazing style. The glazing has been carefully positioned and proportioned in order to provide a decent amount of natural light into the proposed dwellings, whilst also being considerate to the neighbouring properties and providing any future occupants good access to the views and surrounding gardens.

An artist's impression of the homes at Morville

"The new driveway will be a mixture of Tegula permeable paving to denote the private driveway areas and tarmacadam finish, to the shared driveway areas. The materials have been selected for their quality, durability and low maintenance qualities. The paving around the perimeter of the properties and forming the rear patio areas will be a standard concrete flag finish in a natural finish."

It adds: "The proposals would not have an adverse impact on the amenity of the existing site as it is currently unused. The scale of the proposed dwellings has been carefully considered alongside their location, surroundings and orientation.

"Highway safety would not be compromised by the proposals. The proposals would not contravene any local or national planning policy guidelines."