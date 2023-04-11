Birthday surprise for 95-year-old Margaret

Margret Lucus (centre) and her family at the surprise party in Shipley

Margaret Lucas moved to Glazeley near Bridgnorth from the Black Country in 1979, with her late husband Arthur Lucas, before moving to The Wheatlands.

Over the last 40+ years, Margaret, who was born in 1928, has been an active member of the Bridgnorth Inner Wheel Clubs ,Town Women's Guild and U3A.

On Saturday, her family travelled from Devon, Lancashire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire for a surprise party held at The Inn at Shipley.

Son, Roy Lilley, who helped arrange the birthday bash, said his mum only gave up driving last year when her car became too old.

He said: "She keeps very active doing her own gardening and amazingly does a weekly tidy up of all the neighbour's dustbins after the local authority collections.