Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birthday surprise for 95-year-old Margaret

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A 95-year-old Shropshire woman was in for a surprise at the weekend when her family gathered from across the UK to celebrate her birthday.

Margret Lucus (centre) and her family at the surprise party in Shipley
Margret Lucus (centre) and her family at the surprise party in Shipley

Margaret Lucas moved to Glazeley near Bridgnorth from the Black Country in 1979, with her late husband Arthur Lucas, before moving to The Wheatlands.

Over the last 40+ years, Margaret, who was born in 1928, has been an active member of the Bridgnorth Inner Wheel Clubs ,Town Women's Guild and U3A.

On Saturday, her family travelled from Devon, Lancashire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire for a surprise party held at The Inn at Shipley.

Son, Roy Lilley, who helped arrange the birthday bash, said his mum only gave up driving last year when her car became too old.

He said: "She keeps very active doing her own gardening and amazingly does a weekly tidy up of all the neighbour's dustbins after the local authority collections.

"She puts her longevity down to staying fit in both body and mind. She completes daily newspaper crosswords in about 45 minutes add is is always knitting and cooking for herself and her family. She also constantly has a jigsaw under construction."

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News