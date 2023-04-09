Bridgnorth charity worker 'thrilled' to receive Coronation Garden Party invitation

Patricia Ward-Jones

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have invited 850 people to the coronation in recognition of their charitable contributions.

The group includes 450 British Empire Medal recipients and 400 young people from groups chosen by the Royal Family.

Patricia Ward-Jones, from Bridgnorth, who was awarded the BEM for charitable services to terminally ill children and their families during the New Year's Honours list in December, is among those to be invited.

The 69-year-old has been a fundraiser for Promise Dreams, a national registered children’s charity based in Wolverhampton, for more than 17 years.

She said she received an invite to the Coronation Garden Party on May 3 on Thursday, although she had already been "tipped-off" about the invitation from Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner.

"I'm going to the garden party on May 3 and we are thrilled to be invited," she said.

She said she would be attending Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with her husband, Richard.

"I don't know what to expect, although I have been to a garden party before and on that occasion I had an interview with Prince Edward."