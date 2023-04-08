Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New mum gets new look and donates her locks to charity

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire woman who decided to have her hair cut short for the first time, has donated her cropped locks to a children's charity.

Jade Collins after having her hair cut
Jade Collins after having her hair cut

Jade Collins, from Worfield near Bridgnorth, said it had taken her a long time to "pluck up the courage" to have her hair cropped.

But the 24-year-old decided to get it done this year after just having a baby.

The new mum said she "felt emotional" when she finally had her hair snipped on Saturday (April 8) at Hair Boutique in Ketley.

She said: "I've always had very long hair and hadn't had it cut in years, so I was quite frightened to get it cut short.

"But I kept telling myself it is just hair, it will grow back. I felt really quite emotional."

Jade said she was determined her long locks shouldn't go to waste so has donated them to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

And she has even managed to raise money for the charity after villagers in Worfield found out she was having her hair cut.

"Everyone has been really supportive and my mum and husband say they are very proud," said Jade.

Jade's Justgiving page to raise money for the Little Princess Trust can be found at: justgiving.com/page/jade-collins-1680367118078

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News