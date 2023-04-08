New mum gets new look and donates her locks to charity

Jade Collins after having her hair cut

Jade Collins, from Worfield near Bridgnorth, said it had taken her a long time to "pluck up the courage" to have her hair cropped.

But the 24-year-old decided to get it done this year after just having a baby.

The new mum said she "felt emotional" when she finally had her hair snipped on Saturday (April 8) at Hair Boutique in Ketley.

She said: "I've always had very long hair and hadn't had it cut in years, so I was quite frightened to get it cut short.

"But I kept telling myself it is just hair, it will grow back. I felt really quite emotional."

Jade said she was determined her long locks shouldn't go to waste so has donated them to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

And she has even managed to raise money for the charity after villagers in Worfield found out she was having her hair cut.

"Everyone has been really supportive and my mum and husband say they are very proud," said Jade.