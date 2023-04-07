Notification Settings

Power cut hits hundreds of homes in Bridgnorth area

By David Tooley

A power cut in the Bridgnorth area has affected more than 200 properties.

Electricity supplier National Grid says it hoped to have all customers back on by 6.30pm on Friday.

The incident was reported at 3.19pm and National Grid said there was a fault on the high voltage network which it was working to fix.

At 3.30pm the company said about 233 properties had lost power. It has apologised for the inconvenience.

The power cut is affecting properties in the WV16 postcode area, including Bridgnorth town centre.

Details are updated on the company website, where there are contact details if you are a vulnerable customer: powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/WM/INCD-48577-c

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

