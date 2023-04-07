Medieval coins and jewellery among finds as buried treasure unearthed across Shropshire

Six medieval coins were found within 3m of each other

A series of inquests were told how treasure hunters with metal detectors had unearthed jewellery and coins that were hundreds of years old in various fields in the county.

Shirehall first heard how a silver dress hook dating back to between 1500 and 1569 was discovered by metal detectorist David Cookson in rural Wem on June 5 last year.

The hearing was told the items were used in the post-medieval period to hold items of clothing together.

Another discovery was an incomplete silver gilt dress hook, dating back to between 1500 and 1600. It was found by Robert Hawker in Stoke-on-Tern, near Market Drayton, while he was out metal detecting in August 2021.

The item has what was described as a "trefoil-shaped plate", with three decorated sections forming a base with a flower pattern with eight petals on top.

The inquest heard the dress hooks were "common in Tudor England".

Elsewhere, in a field in Whitchurch, a hoard of six medieval coins were found by Barrie Taylor on July 31 last year. Mr Taylor was out with his metal detector and found the coins all within a 3m radius.

The coins, which had distinctive crosses and markings, date back to between 1299 and 1303 during the reign of Edward I - also known as Edward Longshanks and Hammer of the Scots.

Other finds included a silver ring found in Woore, near Market Drayton, and a gold ring discovered in Claverley.

The silver ring was found by Anthony Plant, and dates back to between 1400 and 1600. The outer hoop was decorated with a variety of patterns including flowers with four petals and a heart shape on top.

The gold ring was dug up in 2021, and dates back to the late 17th century.

It carries the incorrectly spelled inscription "Atru freinds gift" on the interior of the band. A description given by Teresa Gilmore, of the Birmingham Museums' Trust, said the motto was inscribed on rings with a variety of different spellings during the period, and the rings were worn by many until they became unfashionable in the 19th century.