HIGHLEY CARNIVAL IN FULL SWING.

The sale is taking place on May 27 at the Halo Severn Centre in Highley.

Organisers say there is no need to book but sellers should arrive by 8am and bring their own table, while buyers should turn up at 8.30.

Each car will be charged £10 on entry.

The event is being held to raise funds for the popular Highley Carnival, which is set to take place this year on July 1.