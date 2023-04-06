Notification Settings

Antiques shop planned to open two days before first lockdown marks three-year anniversary

By Richard Williams

An antiques dealer who had planned to open her new shop in Shropshire just two days before the first national lockdown in 2020 is celebrating three years in business.

Sandra French opened Cosy Cottage Antiques in Bridgnorth during the lockdown of 2020 and is still going strong despite challenges
Sandra French had to delay the opening of Cosy Cottage Antiques in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, until restrictions were lifted.

Now the 58-year-old from Wolverhampton is celebrating three years of business, despite the “many difficulties” of the last three years.

She said: “We have had so many difficulties it has been one thing after another.

“First Covid, and then the petrol prices really slowed us down because we are out of the way here and people travel to us, and then the expense of all the bills going up and during cost of living crisis so we had a bad couple of years.

“But we are still here and we are getting more people come in and it is getting better and better.”

She said after putting off the original opening date from March to June 2020, it had been an “uphill slog”.

Cosy Cottage Antiques in Bridgnorth

“It has been an uphill slog but I think we are there now. We are very fortunate because a lot of antiques centres have had to close and we are getting busier by the day,” she said.

“Antiques is a passion. I just love getting up in the morning and doing what I do.”

She added that the Bridgnorth Road store had “something for everyone”.

“You will find all sorts here from lots of quirky items, genuine antiques, beautiful furniture, 17th century double bass and violin cases, lamps from stately homes, crafted, painted furniture. We are even selling gift cards and gifts and they are selling every day,” she said.

