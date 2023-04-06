Antiques shop planned to open two days before first lockdown marks three-year anniversary

Sandra French opened Cosy Cottage Antiques in Bridgnorth during the lockdown of 2020 and is still going strong despite challenges

Sandra French had to delay the opening of Cosy Cottage Antiques in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, until restrictions were lifted.

Now the 58-year-old from Wolverhampton is celebrating three years of business, despite the “many difficulties” of the last three years.

She said: “We have had so many difficulties it has been one thing after another.

“First Covid, and then the petrol prices really slowed us down because we are out of the way here and people travel to us, and then the expense of all the bills going up and during cost of living crisis so we had a bad couple of years.

“But we are still here and we are getting more people come in and it is getting better and better.”

She said after putting off the original opening date from March to June 2020, it had been an “uphill slog”.

Cosy Cottage Antiques in Bridgnorth

“It has been an uphill slog but I think we are there now. We are very fortunate because a lot of antiques centres have had to close and we are getting busier by the day,” she said.

“Antiques is a passion. I just love getting up in the morning and doing what I do.”

She added that the Bridgnorth Road store had “something for everyone”.