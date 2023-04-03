Bridgnorth phone shop owner ordered to pay £6,000 for selling vapes to a minor

Mobile World in Bridgnorth

Ahsan Tariq, owner and manager of Mobile World, in Central Court, High Street, was convicted in his absence at Telford Magistrates Court following a prosecution by Shropshire Council.

The charges followed a test purchasing exercise conducted by trading standards officers in 2022.

A total of 14 premises were tested, and all refused to sell to an undercover volunteer except for Tariq, who was ordered to pay a total of £6,025.31 in fines and costs after being convicted in his absence at Telford Magistrates Court on March 27.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said: "We want to make sure Shropshire is a strong, safe and attractive place for people, and our trading standards team will continue to work to ensure laws on age-related products are complied with.

“Our Shropshire Plan is to protect the health and wellbeing of Shropshire’s people and communities. This kind of work by trading standards helps prevent under 18s from accessing age-restricted products from businesses who flout the law.”

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s head of business and consumer protection, added: “This is a reminder to any business selling age-restricted products of their responsibilities to prevent sales to minors, such as ‘Challenge 25′, requesting photo ID, and ensuring all staff receive adequate training.