Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gallery: Incredible archive photos showcasing Severn Valley Railway

By Mark DrewBridgnorthPublished: Comments

The Severn Valley Railway is one of the jewels of the West Midlands, connecting Kidderminster to Bridgnorth with some beautiful stops along the way.

Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA
Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA

The heritage line features in more than 100 pictures in the global archive held by the Press Association, many of them sweeping shots of engines passing through autumn colours or staff sweltering during a hot summer spell.

The birth of the attraction is recorded, with volunteers striving to clear undergrowth and lay the first tracks. There have been setbacks, including the great floods of 2007 that swept large sections away, but also highlights including royal visits and famous names appearing during filming for feature films or television sit-coms.

The Press Association archive has 20 million images, spanning more than 120 years. The pictures can be viewed at paimages.co.uk.

You can view some of them in the gallery below:

nostalgia pic. Bridgnorth. The Duke of Gloucester on the Severn Valley Railway in October 1990. This picture was published on October 30, 1990, with the caption: 'The duke stands on the locomotive ready to take the controls.' The accompanying story began: 'The Duke of Gloucester fulfilled a dream held by many young children when he drove a steam locomotive on the Severn Valley Railway in Shropshire. He took the controls of the Great Western steam locomotive Hinton Manor on part of the 16 mile journey from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth. It was part of a day-long visit to the area yesterday by the duke which included trips to two carpet factories in Kidderminster during the morning. In the afternoon he moved on to the SVR where he opened the new Boiler Shop at the Bridgnorth station which was dedicated to the memory of George Knight, a former British Rail deputy chief boiler inspector who came up with the idea of the boiler shop and gave advice on, and helped out with, boiler repairs.' This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and the photographer was staff photographer Gary Wilkinson, so it is Shropshire Star copyright. Actual location not given but could be Highley as the story said the duke travelled on the footplate of the locomotive from Kidderminster to Highley with driver John Robinson, fireman Steve Peplow, and Mr Jack Beaman, the SVR's chief locomotive inspector, and then at Highley the duke met the Bridgnorth District Council chairman councillor Milner Whiteman and travelled with him in the observation car to Bridgnorth. As this picture shows him on the footplate, clearly it was not taken during the observation car part of his trip. Brignorth royal visit. Library code: Bridgnorth nostalgia 2019..
nostalgia pic. Bridgnorth. The Duke of Gloucester on the Severn Valley Railway in October 1990. This picture was published on October 30, 1990, with the caption: 'The duke stands on the locomotive ready to take the controls.' The accompanying story began: 'The Duke of Gloucester fulfilled a dream held by many young children when he drove a steam locomotive on the Severn Valley Railway in Shropshire. He took the controls of the Great Western steam locomotive Hinton Manor on part of the 16 mile journey from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth. It was part of a day-long visit to the area yesterday by the duke which included trips to two carpet factories in Kidderminster during the morning. In the afternoon he moved on to the SVR where he opened the new Boiler Shop at the Bridgnorth station which was dedicated to the memory of George Knight, a former British Rail deputy chief boiler inspector who came up with the idea of the boiler shop and gave advice on, and helped out with, boiler repairs.' This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and the photographer was staff photographer Gary Wilkinson, so it is Shropshire Star copyright. Actual location not given but could be Highley as the story said the duke travelled on the footplate of the locomotive from Kidderminster to Highley with driver John Robinson, fireman Steve Peplow, and Mr Jack Beaman, the SVR's chief locomotive inspector, and then at Highley the duke met the Bridgnorth District Council chairman councillor Milner Whiteman and travelled with him in the observation car to Bridgnorth. As this picture shows him on the footplate, clearly it was not taken during the observation car part of his trip. Brignorth royal visit. Library code: Bridgnorth nostalgia 2019..
nostalgia pic. Bridgnorth. This picture is copied direct from the Shropshire Star of Monday, March 11, 1968. The caption was: 'Members of the Severn Valley Railway Society swing into action at their headquarters at Bridgnorth Station yesterday, laying 200 yards of track as part of their plan to reopen the Bridgnorth to Hampton Loade line.' SVR. Railways. Library code: Bridgnorth nostalgia 2018..
nostalgia pic. Bridgnorth. This picture is copied direct from the Shropshire Star of Monday, March 11, 1968. The caption was: 'Members of the Severn Valley Railway Society swing into action at their headquarters at Bridgnorth Station yesterday, laying 200 yards of track as part of their plan to reopen the Bridgnorth to Hampton Loade line.' SVR. Railways. Library code: Bridgnorth nostalgia 2018..
nostalgia pic. Hampton Loade. The famous actor David Niven during the making of the movie Candleshoe, parts of which were filmed on the Severn Valley Railway at Hampton Loade. This picture was taken there. This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and it was taken on either Tuesday, October 12, 1976 (this is the date written on the print by the photographer), or Wednesday, October 13, 1976, and was published in the Shropshire Star on Thursday, October 14, 1976, with the caption: 'Actor David Niven, who is filming Candleshoe for Walt Disney Productions, on location on the Severn Valley Railway line at Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth, seen during rehearsals yesterday (n.b. this would have been October 13, but it may be that the picture was held over from the originally intended publication date and that it was actually taken on October 12, as per the photographer's details). The film is a comedy drama based on the book Christmas at Candleshoe, which tells the story of a 14-year-old tomboy who claims to be the long lost heiress to the historic house. David Niven plays several different character parts in the film.' The caption does not identify the others on the picture - in any event the girl on the left was totally cropped off when it was published. The photographer was Tony Adams and the print has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. Movie star. Movie stars. SVR. Library code: Hampton Loade nostalgia 2018..
nostalgia pic. Hampton Loade. The famous actor David Niven during the making of the movie Candleshoe, parts of which were filmed on the Severn Valley Railway at Hampton Loade. This picture was taken there. This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and it was taken on either Tuesday, October 12, 1976 (this is the date written on the print by the photographer), or Wednesday, October 13, 1976, and was published in the Shropshire Star on Thursday, October 14, 1976, with the caption: 'Actor David Niven, who is filming Candleshoe for Walt Disney Productions, on location on the Severn Valley Railway line at Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth, seen during rehearsals yesterday (n.b. this would have been October 13, but it may be that the picture was held over from the originally intended publication date and that it was actually taken on October 12, as per the photographer's details). The film is a comedy drama based on the book Christmas at Candleshoe, which tells the story of a 14-year-old tomboy who claims to be the long lost heiress to the historic house. David Niven plays several different character parts in the film.' The caption does not identify the others on the picture - in any event the girl on the left was totally cropped off when it was published. The photographer was Tony Adams and the print has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. Movie star. Movie stars. SVR. Library code: Hampton Loade nostalgia 2018..
nostalgia pic. Hampton Loade. The famous actor David Niven during the making of the movie Candleshoe, parts of which were filmed on the Severn Valley Railway at Hampton Loade. This picture was taken there. This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive. Although there are no details on the back of the print (apart from saying it is David Niven) it is identifiably from that filming - he is wearing the same clothing as in other pictures taken during the filming there. Date will be some time in October 1976. Date of publication not given. Movie star. Movie stars. The print has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. The initials in the photographer's box on the back are DL. Library code: Hampton Loade nostalgia 2018..
nostalgia pic. Hampton Loade. The famous actor David Niven during the making of the movie Candleshoe, parts of which were filmed on the Severn Valley Railway at Hampton Loade. This picture was taken there. This is a print in the Shropshire Star picture archive. Although there are no details on the back of the print (apart from saying it is David Niven) it is identifiably from that filming - he is wearing the same clothing as in other pictures taken during the filming there. Date will be some time in October 1976. Date of publication not given. Movie star. Movie stars. The print has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. The initials in the photographer's box on the back are DL. Library code: Hampton Loade nostalgia 2018..
A steam train on the Severn Valley Railway passes the town of Bewdley, Worcestershire, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis..
A steam train on the Severn Valley Railway passes the town of Bewdley, Worcestershire, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis..
Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA
Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA
Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA
Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA
A Stannier 8F No 48773 with its train of carriages crosses the Severn at Upper Arley Monday August 4, 2003, on the 35th anniversary of the end of regular steam train operations on Britain's railways. The date is also the 62nd anniversary of the loco's derailment by a camel in Iran. One of the 852 of the type built, the engine was brought back from the Middle East by the 8F society and is now run by the Severn Valley railway in the West Midlands. PA Photo: David Jones.
A Stannier 8F No 48773 with its train of carriages crosses the Severn at Upper Arley Monday August 4, 2003, on the 35th anniversary of the end of regular steam train operations on Britain's railways. The date is also the 62nd anniversary of the loco's derailment by a camel in Iran. One of the 852 of the type built, the engine was brought back from the Middle East by the 8F society and is now run by the Severn Valley railway in the West Midlands. PA Photo: David Jones.
A steam engine train crosses over the Victoria Bridge on the Severn Valley Railway in Arley, Bewdley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 22, 2017. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A steam engine train crosses over the Victoria Bridge on the Severn Valley Railway in Arley, Bewdley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 22, 2017. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Severn Valley Railway fire man Andy Christie cools off on the footplate of his '5164' Prairie tank steam loco as it pulls in to Kidderminster Station. Picture dated Tuesday July 18, 2006. Issued Wednesday July 19, 2006. PRESS ASSOCIATION. With temperatures generally reaching the upper 80's, on the footplate they are usually 30 degrees higher. See PA story WEATHER Sun. Photo credit should read: David Jones/PA
Severn Valley Railway fire man Andy Christie cools off on the footplate of his '5164' Prairie tank steam loco as it pulls in to Kidderminster Station. Picture dated Tuesday July 18, 2006. Issued Wednesday July 19, 2006. PRESS ASSOCIATION. With temperatures generally reaching the upper 80's, on the footplate they are usually 30 degrees higher. See PA story WEATHER Sun. Photo credit should read: David Jones/PA
John Leech of the Severn Valley Railway looks at the damage caused by overnight flash floods, to the company's rail line outside the village of Highley, Shropshire.
John Leech of the Severn Valley Railway looks at the damage caused by overnight flash floods, to the company's rail line outside the village of Highley, Shropshire.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall queue to collect their tickets at Kidderminster station today.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall queue to collect their tickets at Kidderminster station today.
General View of Hampton Loade Train Station. Hampton Loade is a station on the Severn Valley Railway heritage line. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2008. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA photo.
General View of Hampton Loade Train Station. Hampton Loade is a station on the Severn Valley Railway heritage line. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2008. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA photo.
General View of Hampton Loade Train Station. Hampton Loade is a station on the Severn Valley Railway heritage line. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2008. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA photo.
General View of Hampton Loade Train Station. Hampton Loade is a station on the Severn Valley Railway heritage line. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2008. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA photo.
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth entertainment
Entertainment
Attractions
Nostalgia
Mark Drew

By Mark Drew

@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News