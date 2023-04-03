Severn Valley railway's LMS-design 2-6-0 exits the Bewdley tunnel today (Tuesday). The already scenic route was given the additional attraction of snow after an overnight fall. The locomotive, built in the 1950's was used on branch and country lines but more recently played a starring role in the comedy series 'Oh Doctor Beeching', filmed at nearby Arley, for which she was re-christened 'Blossom'. Photo by DAVID JONES/PA

The heritage line features in more than 100 pictures in the global archive held by the Press Association, many of them sweeping shots of engines passing through autumn colours or staff sweltering during a hot summer spell.

The birth of the attraction is recorded, with volunteers striving to clear undergrowth and lay the first tracks. There have been setbacks, including the great floods of 2007 that swept large sections away, but also highlights including royal visits and famous names appearing during filming for feature films or television sit-coms.

The Press Association archive has 20 million images, spanning more than 120 years. The pictures can be viewed at paimages.co.uk.

You can view some of them in the gallery below: