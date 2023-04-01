Marketing director puts her feet up after a million step challenge

Louise Welsby from Bridgnorth has completed a million steps to raise money for charity in memory of her mother

Louise Welsby, from Bridgnorth, took on the challenge to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, after her mother Chris Christie died from the disease in 2021.

The 47-year-old who runs marketing agency Buy-From in the town, has spent the last 40 days doing 25,000 steps a day, which would see her wake at 5.30am to do 10,000 steps before the school run, do another 10,000 steps at her standing desk at work, before another 5,000 in the evening.

In total, the mother of one walked 500 miles over the duration of the challenge and has smashed her fundraising target.

"It feels a bit weird today not having to do my steps today," said Louise, who completed her million steps on her mother's birthday on Thursday.

"I finished in the afternoon of mum's birthday by walking up High Rock with my daughter - we had even had a chap stop in his van and hand me a fiver as we were walking up."

But she said she is now relieved that the million step challenge is over.

"I am relieved it's over, but perhaps not as much as my family is," Louise said. "But there are life changes that I am going to keep such as my morning walk and the standing desk at work, but I was I was on my feet for 17 hours a day so I will definitely be putting them up at the weekend."

Louise had originally hoped to raise £1,000 by completing the million steps but her JustGiving page had hit £3,840 by the time she finished her steps on Thursday and the website is to remain live for the next two weeks.

"People have been incredibly generous and amazing," Louise said. "When I've been on my walks they have been beeping their horns and they have given me such great support."