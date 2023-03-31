Notification Settings

Missing canoe sparks search operation

By Dominic RobertsonBridgnorthPublished:

A missing canoe sparked emergency services into a water rescue operation – only to discover it was a false alarm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews to the scene.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had been called to the Apley Suspension Bridge, Apley, shortly after 5pm.

The call came after a member of the public spotted an empty canoe floating down the remote part of the River Severn.

Three fire appliances were scrambled to the scene, including the water rescue unit, as well as an ambulance and the police.

Thankfully after a search fire staff spoke to workers at a boat hire site who said the canoe had been missing since last Sunday.

The crews were satisfied the incident was a false alarm and were stood down at around 6.30pm.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

