Missing canoe sparks search operation

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had been called to the Apley Suspension Bridge, Apley, shortly after 5pm.

The call came after a member of the public spotted an empty canoe floating down the remote part of the River Severn.

as well as an ambulance and the police.

Thankfully after a search fire staff spoke to workers at a boat hire site who said the canoe had been missing since last Sunday.