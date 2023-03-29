Lions help with tree planting as Girlguides surprise member with award

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 25/03/2023..Pic at St Leonards Church Hall, with 1st Bridgnorth Guides, where Bridgnorth Lions have donated a Cherry tree to be planted as part of the Queens Green Canopy. Front L-R: Deputy Mayor: Rachel Connoly, Rainbow: Ellie Tart 5, Brownie: Alana Pietragallo 8 , Preident of Bridgnorth Lions: Niell Flannery, County Comissioner: Sarah Myers, Guide: Merab Walker 14..

The Bridgnorth Lions donated a cherry tree and were on hand to help the local branch of the Girlguides plant it at a ceremony at St Leonards Church Hall on Racecourse Drive in the town last Saturday (March 25).

The tree planting was part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative that was set up in 2021 with the aim of planting trees as part of the celebrations for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Despite the death of Queen Elizabeth, the scheme is still continuing and more than one million trees have been planted worldwide to date.

Along with the tree planting in Bridgnorth, there was a surprise award for local Girlguide, Merab Walker, who has achieved all her internal badges to the highest standards and is the first to do so in the county.

Diana Griffiths, leader of the 1st Bridgnorth Guides and the division commissioner for Bridgnorth, said: "It was a lovely day, The weather was wonderful.

"Merab is 14 and has been a guide for just under four years. In that time she has earned 24 interest badges that the guides do at home. Usually guides only earn two or three of these, so to get 24 and to the highest standard was a great achievement."